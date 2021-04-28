Terry Fontenot: We understand we have to add quarterbacks

Getty Images

When the Falcons restructured Matt Ryan‘s contract earlier this offseason, they increased the cap charges and dead money over the final two years of his deal.

Those increases make it less likely that Ryan is going to be anywhere but Atlanta next season, which, in turn, may also make it less likely that the team uses the No. 4 pick on a quarterback. At some point in the next few days, however, it’s a good bet that Atlanta will be taking someone at the position.

Matt Schaub’s retirement leaves Ryan as the only quarterback on the roster and General Manager Terry Fontenot acknowledged that needs to change during a Wednesday press conference.

“We understand we have to add quarterbacks to the roster,” Fontenot said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.

The Falcons have eight picks after the first round and at least one pick in every round but the seventh.