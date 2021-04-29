Aaron Rodgers’ agent met with Packers, couldn’t agree on new contract

Getty Images

As PFT reported in January, Aaron Rodgers wants a new contract. He doesn’t have it, and he’s not happy about that.

Rodgers had his agent travel to Green Bay for several days over the last month to negotiate in person with the Packers’ brass, and the Packers didn’t give him the deal he was looking for, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Now Rodgers is so unhappy with the Packers that he’s reportedly telling people he’s done in Green Bay. The Packers, meanwhile, are digging in their heels and saying they won’t trade him.

Ultimately, Rodgers has the option of retiring if the Packers are dead-set against trading him. The last time a reigning league MVP did not return to his team was when Jim Brown retired in 1965.