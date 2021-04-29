Aaron Rodgers’ agent met with Packers, couldn’t agree on new contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT
As PFT reported in January, Aaron Rodgers wants a new contract. He doesn’t have it, and he’s not happy about that.

Rodgers had his agent travel to Green Bay for several days over the last month to negotiate in person with the Packers’ brass, and the Packers didn’t give him the deal he was looking for, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Now Rodgers is so unhappy with the Packers that he’s reportedly telling people he’s done in Green Bay. The Packers, meanwhile, are digging in their heels and saying they won’t trade him.

Ultimately, Rodgers has the option of retiring if the Packers are dead-set against trading him. The last time a reigning league MVP did not return to his team was when Jim Brown retired in 1965.

  1. Well Rodgers should have met them halfway. Which I am sure he didnt. And we cant win with a guy who puts himself first. Bring on Jordan Love!

  2. It’s draft night, which is always lively and interesting and then…..

    Aaron doesn’t want to be in Green Bay as they could have been Superbowl attendees, if they had another quality WR and then there’s that 4th and short ??

    Buckle up !!

  3. If Aaron isn’t happy, nobody’s happy in Grene Bey.

  5. Jfc, I have been an Aaron defender on this but this is ridiculous. Sure is he underpaid as MVP compared to other QBs I suppose, but look at the Packers cap and what do you want them to do? Also, stop whining about wanting to win a SB then if you only care about being paid

  7. Just because Aron is all we’ve got, that doesn’t mean we have to give him everything he wants. We turned on Brent, we will turn on Aron, too. His future in Greene Bae is in jeopardy.

  8. Or he just holds out until he has to report. Loss of a season for GB as he could miss the first 10 games, which they will lose the majority. No playoffs. Then, Rogers moves on in 2022.

  9. The packers are the only franchise inept enough to have back to back hall of fame QBs and not only not become a dynasty, but have both QBs demand out and relationship with the franchise tarnished.

  10. GB created this mess. They miscalculated how Rodgers would respond to their a) Drafting Love and b) Reluctance to commit to him long term. Knowing him and his passive-aggressive tendencies, what did they think would happen??

  12. It’s going to get real interesting if Love comes out demanding a trade. Which one Packers want?

  14. I’ve heard a few of the talking heads say Rodgers won’t play for his low salary this year. Someone please explain to all of them (and Aaron) that the signing bonus is part of this year’s salary. Just because the Packers were smart enough to get that money off the books earlier in the deal does not mean he doesn’t have to pay it back if he “retires” or quits.

  15. “Jfc, I have been an Aaron defender on this but this is ridiculous. Sure is he underpaid as MVP compared to other QBs I suppose, but look at the Packers cap and what do you want them to do? Also, stop whining about wanting to win a SB then if you only care about being paid”

    First, I am no Rodgers defender, but the Packers have totally done wrong here. They could have easily moved his salary to future years, given him some years solidarity, and it would have helped their cap. If they actually gave him a top tier WR to put on the other side of Adams, they might be in the Superbowl.

    Period, this Green Bay team will be lucky to win more than 2 games without Rodgers. But, by all means, keep screwing this up Green Bay. If you blow it bad enough maybe my Lions will not be the bottom of the North this year.

  16. This admittedly is pretty darn entertaining. All those rumors over the past year apparently were more accurate than everyone thought. The Pack brass has been getting too cute for its own good.

  19. “both QBs demand out”

    +++++

    Brett Favre didn’t demand out. He cried about Green Bay saying he had to compete for the starting qb job after he unretired, so they dealt him.

  20. This guy has been dreaming of playing for the 49’s since he was a boy. I’m guessing the trade rumors are true but GB are being babies about this.

