Aaron Rodgers wanted Packers to accept 49ers’ trade offer

Getty Images

When news surfaced this afternoon that the 49ers offered the third overall pick to the Packers for Aaron Rodgers, it wasn’t news to Rodgers.

Rodgers knew about the offer. And wanted the Packers to take it.

A league source tells PFT that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ers’ offer, which was for the third pick and more. It’s unclear where Rodgers would go from here.

The teams Rodgers would like to be traded to include not just the 49ers, but also the Raiders and Broncos. Rodgers would love to move closer to the West Coast, where he grew up, where his fiancée Shailene Woodley lives and where he would have more television opportunities, including the possibility of hosting Jeopardy.

The Packers are continuing to insist that they will not trade Rodgers.