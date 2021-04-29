Bears trade up to No. 11, take Justin Fields

Getty Images

The Bears made their move for a quarterback in the first round.

Chicago convinced Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman to trade down in the first round of a draft for the first time in his career and used the pick to select Justin Fields.

Fields was thought to be a candidate to go at No. 3 to the 49ers, but he wound up falling out of the Top 10. He’ll join Andy Dalton and Nick Foles on the quarterback depth chart and it figures to be a full-fledged competition for the starting job once practice is underway.

The Giants will get the No. 20 pick this year and the Bears’ first-round pick next year. They’ll also get a fifth-rounder this year and a fourth-round pick next year. It’s a good haul for Gettleman, who probably won’t have to worry about anyone saying he got fleeced in his first trade of this type.

Trading a future first-round pick is never easy, but General Manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy may not be back in Chicago if things don’t go well this year so they’ve decided to take their shot with the former Ohio State quarterback.