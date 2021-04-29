Bills draft picks 2021: Full list of Buffalo’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The Bills have seven total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and will draft for the first time with the 30th pick in Round 1. Buffalo was able to hang on to much of its top talent from last season, including guard Jon Feliciano, tackle Daryl Williams, and linebacker Matt Milano, a fact that pleased star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs, who had one of the best seasons in franchise history in his first year with Buffalo in 2020, was also happy about the team’s addition of Emmanuel Sanders on a one-year deal.

Led by Diggs and Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen, the Bills went 13-3 and won the AFC East in 2020 before losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. In this year’s draft, the Bills could look to bolster their offense with additions at running back to complement Zack Moss and Devin Singletary. Just days after the playoff loss, head coach Sean McDermott made the run game a priority for improvement. “I can start off by saying we’ve got to be able to run the football better,” McDermott said in January. The Bills were third in the league in total offense but ranked 20th in rush yards per game.

Buffalo could also look to add a tight end. In March, general manager Brandon Beane confirmed that the team had expressed interest in Tampa Bay’s Rob Gronkowski, but that nothing official materialized. Dawson Knox currently leads the Bills’ tight end group and tallied 24 receptions for 288 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Click here for the entire 2021 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Bills take in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Buffalo Bills 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 30

Round 2: No. 61

Round 3: No. 93

Round 5: No. 161 (from LV)

Round 5: No. 174

Round 6: No. 213

Round 7: No. 236 (from CAR)

Click here to see all of Buffalo’s picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

Check out draft picks for other teams in the AFC East

New England Patriots 2021 draft picks

New York Jets 2021 draft picks

Miami Dolphins 2021 draft picks