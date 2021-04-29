Broncos, Packers currently aren’t negotiating a potential Aaron Rodgers trade

Getty Images

There’s a buzz building in league circles regarding a possible trade that would send quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Packers to the Broncos. And while it could indeed happen, nothing is currently going on.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, no negotiations are happening between Denver and Green Bay. The Broncos’ brain trust is in the draft room, preparing to make their move at No. 9, whether it’s trade up, trade down, or stay in their current spot.

That doesn’t mean talks are impossible. Anything can happen. But it’s not happening yet. If it’s going to happen tonight (and if the Packers are going to get the ninth overall pick), it needs to get started before the Broncos trade or use their selection.

So stay tuned.