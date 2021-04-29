Broncos select Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with ninth pick

Getty Images

If the Denver Broncos are going to get Aaron Rodgers they’ll have to do it without the ninth pick in the draft to deal.

The Broncos selected Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with their first-round pick.

Surtain, a 6-foot-2, 208-lb cornerback is the son of former All-Pro NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins during an 11-year NFL career.

Surtain will join Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, Michael Ojemudia and the rest of the Denver secondary as they try to finds ways to slow down the offense of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Two defensive players have come off the board so far, both cornerbacks with Jaycee Horn going to the Carolina Panthers the pick prior.