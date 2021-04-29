Byron Pringle signs RFA tender to stay with Chiefs

Getty Images

Wide receiver Byron Pringle is officially back with the Chiefs for the 2021 season.

Pringle’s agents announced that he signed his restricted free agent tender with the team on Thursday. Pringle was tendered at the right of first refusal level and stands to make $2.133 million as a result of signing it.

Pringle has 25 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 29 regular season games with the Chiefs over the last two years. He has also been a regular on special teams and returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown last season.

The Chiefs also tendered defensive back Charvarius Ward and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie as restricted free agents this offseason. Neither player has signed his tender at this point.