Caleb Farley gets negative result on COVID-19 retest

Getty Images

Cornerback Caleb Farley said earlier this week that he would not be in Cleveland for the draft after testing positive for COVID-19, but said that he wasn’t going to let that result ruin his week.

Farley won’t be able to stride across the stage if his name is called on Thursday night, but he did get some good news. Farley shared a photo of another COVID-19 test that came back with a negative result.

Farley was heading into the 2020 season as one of the top cornerback prospects in the country, but has seen his stock slip in some eyes after opting out of playing and then having back surgery in March.

How much that impacts his eventual draft slot will be one of many storylines playing out during the first round on Thursday night. If the impact is a sizable one, the storyline could continue into Friday night as well.