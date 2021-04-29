Chargers take Rashawn Slater at 13

Getty Images

The Chargers have provided Justin Herbert with some pass protection.

Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater went to Los Angeles with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The offensive tackle position was the one that most mock drafts had the Chargers addressing in the first round, although many draft observers expected Slater to be off the board before the Chargers’ pick came up. They had to be pleased to have him available.

And Herbert has to be pleased that the Chargers decided to prioritize their offensive line. After his strong rookie season, the Chargers think they have the most important piece of the puzzle in place, and now they’re giving him help.