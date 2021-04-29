Chiefs draft picks 2021: Full list of Kansas City’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs closed out the 2020 season with a 31-9 loss in the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Days after the game, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent foot surgery to repair a torn plantar plate. Mahomes finished the 2020 regular season with 38 touchdowns and six interceptions and is expected to be healthy for the start of the 2021 season.

In the offseason, the Chiefs signed offensive lineman Joe Thuney to a five-year deal while Kyle Long came out of retirement and signed a one-year deal. Former Rams center Austin Blythe was signed by the team and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson re-signed for one year. Kansas City released starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz as well as running back Damien Williams, who rushed for 104 yards in Super Bowl LIV. Just prior to the NFL Draft, the Chiefs sent their first-, third- and fourth-round picks this year as well as a 2022 fifth-rounder to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick, a 2022 sixth-round pick and Orlando Brown Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 2: No. 58

Round 2: No. 63

Round 4: No. 144 (compensatory)

Round 5: No. 175

Round 5: No. 181 (compensatory)

Round 6: No. 207 (from PIT through MIA)

