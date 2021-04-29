Colts snag Kwity Paye with 21st overall pick

Getty Images

The Colts came into the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with needs at left tackle and in their pass rush.

They wound up trying to address the defensive need with the 21st pick in the first round. The Colts selected former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye.

Paye spent four years in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines and played all over the defensive front for Jim Harbaugh’s team. He had 97 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during 28 collegiate games.

While Michigan moved Paye around, the Colts may look to use Paye on the edge more often with Denico Autry in Tennessee and Justin Houston still unsigned. The team left the door open for Houston to return earlier this month, but Paye’s arrival could change that equation.