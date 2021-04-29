Daniel Carlson re-signs with Raiders

Getty Images

Kicker Daniel Carlson is officially back with Las Vegas.

Carlson signed his restricted free agent tender Thursday, per the transaction wire.

The Raiders tendered him at the second-round level back in March, essentially guaranteeing he would remain with the franchise.

Carlson was originally a Vikings fifth-round pick in 2018, but Minnesota waived him early on in that season after he missed several field goals. The Raiders signed him a month later, and he proceeded to make 16 of 17 field goals to solidify his standing on the roster.

After an inconsistent 2019, in which he missed seven attempts, Carlson bounced back in 2020 to nail 33-of-35 field goals and 45-of-47 extra points. He also increased his touchback rate to 64.2 percent — a career high.

Carlson will make $3.384 million in 2021 after signing the second-round tender.