DeVonta Smith “shocked” Eagles traded up for him

Getty Images

The Eagles and Cowboys are rivals, but they came together to make a trade in the first round of the 2021 draft on Thursday night.

The Eagles packaged the 12th pick and a third-round selection to Dallas in exchange for the 10th pick. They used that selection for wide receiver Devonta Smith and Smith told reporters that the move took him by surprise.

“I was shocked that they had traded up for me. I was like, ‘They traded up for me. They saw something they liked,'” Smith said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhilly.com.

The Eagles’ choice means that Smith will be playing with former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts and the Eagles hope the combination pays off with the kind of success the Crimson Tide have enjoyed on the collegiate level.