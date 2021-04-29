Dolphins select Jaelan Phillips at No. 18

Getty Images

An edge rusher has come off the board, and he won’t have to go far for his new job.

The Dolphins selected Jaelan Phillips out of Miami at No. 18 overall for their second pick of the night.

Phillips was widely regarded as one of the best edge rushers available after recording 8.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 10 games as a junior in 2020. He transferred to Miami after spending a pair of seasons at UCLA in 2017 and 2018, sitting out the 2019 season due to transfer rules. He initially had medically retired from football in Dec. 2018 following several injuries while at UCLA, including a concussion.

But Phillips returned to football and played well at Miami, becoming a second-team All-ACC selection in his final collegiate season.

Phillips fills a position of need for the Dolphins, who released Kyle Van Noy earlier this offseason. He likely sets up opposite Emmanuel Ogbah, who led the team with 9.0 sacks last season.

Phillips is the Dolphins’ second draft choice of the first round, as the club also selected wide receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 6 overall.