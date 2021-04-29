Dolphins select Jaylen Waddle with sixth overall pick

Getty Images

Reunited and it feels so good.

The Dolphins selected Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 6 overall on Thursday night, giving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa one of his former collegiate weapons in the NFL.

Miami initially had the third overall pick from Houston in this year’s draft, but traded it to the 49ers before moving back into the top 10 through another trade with the Eagles. That allowed the Dolphins to pick up a premium player while still acquiring San Francisco’s top pick for next year.

Waddle caught 106 pass for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He had at least 120 yards receiving in each of Alabama’s first four games in 2020, but broke his ankle and missed much of the season. Waddle returned to play in the national championship game, making three receptions for 34 yards.

Waddle joins a receiving corps currently led by DeVante Parker and the recently signed Will Fuller.

The Dolphins also have the 18th pick in the first round later on Thursday.