Eagles draft picks 2021: Full list of Philadelphia’s NFL draft picks, order for every round

With 11 picks in the draft, the Eagles can address a slew of needs following their 4-11-1 season. The first of those is likely to be at receiver, as Philadelphia released Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. Jalen Reagor, last year’s first-round selection, showed flashes of promise but was sidelined after thumb surgery; he will likely play a larger role in 2021. With Reagor sitting alone at the top of the depth chart, the Eagles will need to look for a receiver early in the draft for the second consecutive season. The No. 12 overall pick could be good for Alabama receivers Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith.

General manager Howie Roseman and first-year head coach Nick Sirianni will have plenty of room to work with later-round picks. In addition to a first-round receiver pick, they could add to their receiving corps with a Friday or Saturday selection. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles would benefit from drafting a cornerback to play opposite of Darius Slay, as they lack a clear starter at the position. They could also add depth at defensive end and develop a young player behind Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett.

Last year, the Eagles took Reagor in the first round and quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second. The Hurts pick kicked off a season of turmoil that resulted in Carson Wentz being benched and later traded to the Colts.

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1, pick 12

Round 2, pick 37

Round 3, pick 70

Round 3, pick 84

Round 4, pick 123

Round 5, pick 150

Round 6, pick 189

Round 6, pick 224

Round 6, pick 225

Round 7, pick 234

Round 7, pick 240

