Emmanuel Sanders switches to No. 1

Getty Images

There’s another player taking advantage of the league’s new numbers rule.

The Bills announced Thursday morning that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is switching to No. 1 for the upcoming season.

Sanders initially was slated to wear No. 10 with Buffalo. But because Sanders is on a new team this year, there’s no previous jersey inventory for him to buy out — clearing the way for him to easily take a single digit.

Sanders wore No. 17 with the Saints last year and in San Francisco in 2019. He was previously No. 10 with Denver and No. 88 to start his career in Pittsburgh. Going back to college, Sanders wore No. 17 at SMU.

With Sanders switching out of No. 10, Buffalo announced quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be taking over that number — the same one he wore in Chicago and in college at North Carolina.