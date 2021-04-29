Giants are expected to take long look at a receiver at No. 11

Getty Images

They signed receiver Kenny Golladay in free agency. That may not stop them from picking a receiver with the eleventh overall selection in round one.

As one source with knowledge of the dynamics has explained it to PFT, the Giants are expected to seriously consider taking a receiver with the eleventh overall pick in the draft.

Our mock draft has them taking Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, who would bring a gamebreaking element to the offense and return game. Added to a mix that includes Golladay, running back Saquon Barkley, receivers Sterling Shephard and Darius Slayton, and tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph, there really will be no excuses for third-year quarterback Daniel Jones in 2021.