Giants select Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with 20th pick

After their first trade back in the draft under general manager Dave Gettleman, the New York Giants selected Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles had traded up earlier in the round to jump ahead of the Giants to select Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith. With Smith off the board, that’s when the Giants traded down to the 20th spot and found a receiver to add to their group with that selection instead.

Toney lined up in multiple positions in Florida’s offense, from split out alignments, the slot and in the backfield. He was only a one-year starter for Florida but had 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Gators.

Toney will come in as a complement to free agent addition Kenny Golladay and veterans Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, John Ross and Dante Pettis.