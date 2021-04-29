Hunter Bryant reverts to Lions’ non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Lions waived tight end Hunter Bryant with a non-football injury designation Wednesday. He cleared waivers Thursday.

That means Bryant has reverted to the team’s reserve/non-football injury list. He will not count against the 90-player offseason roster limit.

Bryant signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington. He made the initial roster despite a hamstring injury.

A concussion in practice as he worked his way back to the field kept him out even longer, but Bryant eventually appeared in five games with Detroit.

He caught one pass for 44 yards while playing 25 offensive snaps in those outings.