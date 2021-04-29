If Aaron Rodgers is traded, Broncos or Raiders are most likely destinations

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 29, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT
NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

If he is indeed traded — which a source told PFT is a possibility for this weekend — where could he end up?

Two likely destinations would appear to be the Broncos or Raiders.

There are several key factors. A native of California, Rodgers would prefer to play on the West Coast. In trading him, the Packers would want to send him out of the NFC — which would likely eliminate the 49ers as a potential match. And because Green Bay selected Jordan Love in the first round last year, the club would not need a quarterback in return.

The Chargers already have a young budding franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, which would likely take them out of the discussion.

That leaves Las Vegas and Denver. The Raiders still have Derek Carr under a team-friendly deal, but it seems like every offseason the team puts out feelers for available quarterbacks. The Broncos just acquired Teddy Bridgewater to compete with Drew Lock, but Rodgers would represent a clear and obvious upgrade.

If Rodgers were sent to the AFC West, that would mean a pair of Rodgers vs. Mahomes matchups per year.

The first round of the 2021 draft begins on Thursday night, but Rodgers’ potential break from Green Bay will likely continue to be the story of the weekend.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “If Aaron Rodgers is traded, Broncos or Raiders are most likely destinations

  1. Wow talk about figuring out how to get hits. 3 leads in a row. No source, no nothing. This is better then Covid variant 52.

  2. Looks like the Packer Big Brains in the front office have screwed themselves into the floor … and … they’ve taken Packer fans with them.

  9. C’mon, Cam would be a great mentor for Love and I’m sure Robert Kraft will personally escort Aaron to Jeopardy filmings in one of the team’s private planes. Heck, Belichick may be willing to relocate practice to CA for a few weeks.

  10. And because Green Bay selected Jordan Love in the first round last year, the club WOULD need a quarterback in return.*

    fixed it for you.

  11. I’m gonna put my tin foil hat on here for a moment and ask this question:

    It’s mighty convenient that all this news is breaking the day of the NFL draft, isn’t it?

  12. Pile High or Las Vegas? That is a no brainer. Inside dome stadium with grass, or the cold snow in Dungver? Not even a story.

  13. And because Green Bay selected Jordan Love in the first round last year, the club would not need a quarterback in return.
    _______

    Oh, really?

  15. Elway and Paton, MAKE THIS HAPPEN! Would instantly make the Broncos contenders.

  16. Everytime there’s a star QB available, the Raiders get brought up. The Broncos I can understand, but PFT just loves ruffling Derek Carr’s feathers.

  18. How delicious would it be if the Packers traded Rodgers to Denver and got Teddy Bridgewater as a throw-in, then Love can’t beat out Bridgewater for the starting job?

  19. Packers coach & GM did all that public verbal jousting for 2 years and now it’s come back to bite them in the ass! GB isn’t the only team with a checkbook, however Rodgers is one of the few with that type of talent that other teams want. The fact he has no guaranteed money left on his contract says it all. Oh, now they want to negotiate.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.