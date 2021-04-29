If Aaron Rodgers is traded, Broncos or Raiders are most likely destinations

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

If he is indeed traded — which a source told PFT is a possibility for this weekend — where could he end up?

Two likely destinations would appear to be the Broncos or Raiders.

There are several key factors. A native of California, Rodgers would prefer to play on the West Coast. In trading him, the Packers would want to send him out of the NFC — which would likely eliminate the 49ers as a potential match. And because Green Bay selected Jordan Love in the first round last year, the club would not need a quarterback in return.

The Chargers already have a young budding franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, which would likely take them out of the discussion.

That leaves Las Vegas and Denver. The Raiders still have Derek Carr under a team-friendly deal, but it seems like every offseason the team puts out feelers for available quarterbacks. The Broncos just acquired Teddy Bridgewater to compete with Drew Lock, but Rodgers would represent a clear and obvious upgrade.

If Rodgers were sent to the AFC West, that would mean a pair of Rodgers vs. Mahomes matchups per year.

The first round of the 2021 draft begins on Thursday night, but Rodgers’ potential break from Green Bay will likely continue to be the story of the weekend.