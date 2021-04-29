Jaguars draft picks 2021: Full list of Jacksonville’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The Jaguars, who have made the playoffs just once in the last 13 seasons, were the worst team in the NFL in 2020. They opened the season by shocking the Colts in Week 1, starting 1-0, but lost their next 15 games to finish with the worst record in the league. Their reward is getting the right to select QB Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson.

With a new head coach in Urban Meyer, and 4 other picks in the top 65, this could be a defining moment for Jacksonville, who could use this draft to change the course of franchise history forever. By having the #33 pick – the first pick in the 2nd round – it is basically like the team has 3 first round picks this year, and they get the advantage of having the 1st and 2nd rounds on different days. Could we see a potential trade for even more picks?

The one shining star from their terrible 2020 season didn’t even come from a draft… it was undrafted rookie RB James Robinson, who finished the year with over 1400 scrimmage yards.

After Lawrence, expect the Jaguars to use as many picks as possible to surround their young QB with protection and talent.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 1

Round 1: No. 25

Round 2: No. 33

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: No. 65

Round 4: No. 106

Round 4: No. 130

Round 5: No. 145

Round 5: No. 170

Round 7: No. 249

