Jaguars pair Travis Etienne with Trevor Lawrence at No. 25

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2021, 11:22 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Allstate Sugar Bowl Semifinal Game - Ohio State v Clemson
Getty Images

After taking Trevor Lawrence first overall, the Jaguars took one of his college teammates with their second first-round pick.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne went to the Jaguars with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Taking a running back in the first round has generally not been wise in recent years, as the NFL has become more of a passing league and running backs have been shown to be easily replaced. Last year the Jaguars got good production out of an undrafted rookie running back in James Robinson, and there’s no guarantee that Etienne will be any better than Robinson.

But Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has different ideas for how to build his team, and Etienne is his second pick.

6 responses to “Jaguars pair Travis Etienne with Trevor Lawrence at No. 25

  1. Perfect story. This will help Trevor feel more comfortable in Jax. Watch them draft Justyn Ross next year.

  2. I get wanting Trevor to have a very familiar weapon in the background but this was a reach in the 1st round with the players on the board. The Defense really REALLY needs some help !!

  3. So basically Urban Meyer’s coaching path has been Utah>Florida>OSU, and now Clemson.

  4. Reach. Big reach. RB at 25 reach on a team with LOTS of holes. Why waste your other precious pick on the position where a B grade is the easiest and cheapest to find?? Cause they’ve been teammates for a few years, THAT brings enough value to make this call? Bad pick for where in the draft we are. That simple

  5. I would’ve invested in protecting the new star quarterback. OL would’ve been the smart move here. Jags need strategic decision-making, not buddy-pairing.

  6. I think it’s a good pick. He’s the best RB in this draft imo. Now add the best QB prospect in the draft and now you have a foundation for a good offense. They already have some decent WRs with one star in D.J.Chark. In the NFL performance is what matters. Not where you’re drafted.

