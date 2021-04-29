Jets draft picks 2021: Full list of New York’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

New Jets head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas have their work cut out for them. Here is a list of New York Jets truths:

The Jets have the longest playoff drought in the NFL, having last made the postseason in 2010.

Saleh will be the Jets 3 rd head coach in the last 4 seasons.

The Jets will have a new starting QB entering opening day for the 6 th time since they’ve last made the playoffs.

The Jets have drafted 8 different quarterbacks since 2009, including 4 in the first or second round.

Since the start of the 2019 season, the Jets have traded away their 1 st round picks from 2015 ( Leonard Williams ), 2017 ( Jamal Adams ) and 2018 ( Sam Darnold ).

It’s beyond clear the Jets have been a mess for some time, cycling between coaches, quarterbacks and GMs. But for the first time in over a decade, they’ve cleaned house and are ready to start fresh – again. It’s almost as if Douglas watched Breaking Bad recently and listened to Mike say “No More Half Measures.” The Jets traded away Sam Darnold, opting to likely select BYU QB Zach Wilson 2nd overall. With a rookie QB and a rookie HC on the same timeline, along with a boatload of draft picks, perhaps the team’s mission statement will all be on one timeline. Douglas decided to load up on draft picks for this year and next (the Jets have Seattle’s 1st round pick in 2022 as well) in an effort to do what the last GM couldn’t do for Darnold – protect and surround him with talent.

The Jets could use their second 1st round pick or their early 2nd round pick this year on offensive line help, but the team has many holes. Cornerback and wide receiver are two needs, despite signing Corey Davis in free agency. Either way, it looks like Douglas will use the draft to try and turn this franchise around.

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 2

Round 1: No. 23

Round 2: No. 34

Round 3: No. 66

Round 3: No. 86

Round 4: No. 107

Round 5: No. 146

Round 5: No. 154

Round 6: No. 186

