Jets make Zach Wilson their next potential franchise quarterback

Three years ago, the Jets took a swing at getting a franchise quarterback with a top-five pick. It didn’t work. So they’re trying again. And they’ve officially replaced Sam Darnold with Zach Wilson.

The BYU quarterback with tremendous potential now potentially becomes the first franchise quarterback for the Jets since Joe Namath.

Chris Simms had Wilson higher than Trevor Lawrence, and Simms has compared Wilson to guys like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. He has tremendous arm strength and accuracy, and he can do it with the flick of a wrist.

For the Jets, it’s the latest effort in a long line of quarterbacks to find a franchise guy. If it fails, they’ll undoubtedly be back here again, in three or four years, trying yet again to get a franchise quarterback.