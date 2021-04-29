John Lynch admits 49ers contacted Packers about Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall selection. Before doing so, they tried to use that pick plus more to acquire a veteran quarterback.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, G.M. John Lynch admitted that the 49ers did indeed contact the Packers about a potential trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, without naming Rodgers’ name. Lynch said the 49ers were quickly rebuffed.

Lynch, to his credit, is honest and candid. Frankly, he’s too honest and candid. Nothing can be gained by admitting that they tried to get Rodgers on the night they welcome Trey Lance into the fold. It only puts more pressure on Lance.

Then again, there already will be plenty of pressure on Lance. The fact that the 49ers tried to get Rodgers instead is just a little more.