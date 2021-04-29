Kyle Shanahan expects Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance to be with 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick of the draft, but they aren’t handing him the starting job on Thursday night.

Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers roster and, assuming he remains above ground, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects that to remain the case when the team gets back on the field.

“I expect Jimmy to be here and I’d be surprised if he wasn’t,” Shanahan said after the Lance pick.

Shanahan also said that “if it turns into a competition, it turns into a competition” for the starting job, but any words at this point are just that. Quarterback maneuvering may not stop with the draft and the 49ers could go a lot of different ways between now and Week One.