Kyle Shanahan: We weren’t going to work to correct false assumptions

When the 49ers traded up to the third pick in the draft, everyone knew they were picking a quarterback but there were three different names that came up as possibilities.

Trey Lance wound up being the choice, but there was plenty of speculation that the team was interested in Mac Jones and Justin Fields. The Jones speculation took particularly strong hold and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded pretty happy about that on Thursday night.

Shanahan said he and General Manager John Lynch “weren’t going to work to correct” any assumptions that Jones was the player they were targeting with their trade up from the No. 12 pick. Shanahan said there were five quarterbacks he liked in the draft earlier this and he said on Thursday that they wanted to consider all options, but things were more settled than they appeared.

“When we made the trade, we knew exactly what we were doing and where we were going,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan and the 49ers have their man. Now they have to get him ready to play.