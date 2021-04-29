Leonard Fournette to wear No. 7 jersey

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is the latest player to take advantage of the NFL’s new jersey number rule.

The Bucs announced today that Fournette will wear the No. 7 jersey. This season, for the first time, running backs can wear any number from 1 to 49. Previously, running backs were limited to jersey numbers 20-49.

Fournette had previously said he wanted to wear No. 7, which he wore at LSU.

This is the second time today that a player has announced he’ll take advantage of the new rule; Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced that he will wear No. 1.