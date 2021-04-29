Leonard Fournette to wear No. 7 jersey

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is the latest player to take advantage of the NFL’s new jersey number rule.
The Bucs announced today that Fournette will wear the No. 7 jersey. This season, for the first time, running backs can wear any number from 1 to 49. Previously, running backs were limited to jersey numbers 20-49.
Fournette had previously said he wanted to wear No. 7, which he wore at LSU.
This is the second time today that a player has announced he’ll take advantage of the new rule; Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced that he will wear No. 1.