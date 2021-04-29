Lions take Penei Sewell at No. 7

Getty Images

The first offensive lineman is off the board in the 2021 NFL draft, and he’s heading to Detroit.

With the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Lions have selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Although he’s only 20 years old, Sewell has been regarded as clearly the best offensive lineman in this draft all year. In fact, he would have been a high pick if he’d been eligible for the 2020 NFL draft.

The Lions are rebuilding, and they don’t know who their long-term answer is at quarterback. But whether it proves to be Jared Goff or some quarterback who’s not even in the league yet, they’re expecting Sewell to protect him for years to come.