Mac Jones: It’s Cam Newton’s show, I’ll support him any way I can

Getty Images

There was speculation about the Patriots moving up and moving down to get a quarterback in this year’s draft, but they wound up landing one by staying put with the 15th pick in the first round.

Mac Jones was the team’s choice and he joins Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the depth chart in New England. Jones met with reporters on Thursday night and joked about being the one Alabama alum aside a pair of Auburn products before saying that he sees the job as Newton’s as he begins his NFL career.

“It’s his show. I’m just there to support him and help out the team any way I can,” Jones said.

The show may be Newton’s in April, but Jones wasn’t taken with a first-round pick because the Patriots are looking for a backup to Newton. He’ll likely get his chance to show that he’s the right man to get the Patriots back to the postseason.