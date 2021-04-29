Mike McCarthy: We need more speed and energy

Getty Images

The Cowboys have the No. 10 pick in Thursday’s first round and head coach Mike McCarthy provided a hint about the type of player they’ll be looking to add when he spoke to the media at a press conference earlier this week.

McCarthy said the team would like to go with the best player available in reference to a question about what positions they’d look to fill. He also provided some insight into the traits that would make for the best Cowboys players in 2021.

“The speed and energy, we need to get more of it as a football team,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We are a dome football team. We have excellent size and length. Speed is something that would definitely help us as we got through these draft prospects.”

McCarthy also noted that the Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator and the prevailing thought at this point is that Dan Quinn will get a piece to plug into his first Dallas defense. Based on McCarthy’s comments, it’s a good chance it will be a speedy one.