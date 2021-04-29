Packers brass traveled to California to meet with Aaron Rodgers, say they’re committed to him

Getty Images

The Packers wasted no time in trying to put out any fires stemming from Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay.

The Packers have had team president Mark Murphy, General Manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur all fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst told Schefter. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

The mere fact that the Packers feel the need to send all their top decision makers to California, and to put out a public statement about how committed they are to Rodgers, shows that they’re concerned that he’s not happy. Whether Rodgers is unhappy enough to refuse to report to Green Bay this season remains to be seen.