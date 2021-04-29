Packers draft picks 2021: Full list of Green Bay’s draft picks, order for every round

One of the Packers’ biggest offseason moves thus far has been to re-sign running back Aaron Jones to a four-year deal in March. Other than that, spring has been relatively quiet in Green Bay, with Aaron Rodgers making the most news for his stint as host of Jeopardy!  

The Packers had a dominant 2020 offseason, winning the NFC North at 13-3 and advancing to the NFC Championship game, where they were defeated by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who went on to win Super Bowl LV. Entering the 2021 draft, the Packers are in a relatively strong position, returning most of their key starters, including Rodgers, Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams on offenseAfter the 2020 draft fans wondered about the Packers’ decision not to add depth at wide receiver, but Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling proved surprisingly capable behind Adams, but the unit still struggled with drops and consistency, and Green Bay may still look to add additional pass catchers this year.  

The Packers could also look to build depth on the offensive line behind David Bakhtiari, who is a franchise stalwart but suffered a torn ACL in late December that kept him out of the postseason run. Center Corey Linsley signed with the Chargers in Marchand while the offensive line has significant versatility with players like Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick and Billy Turner, Linsley is one of the best centers in football and represents a significant loss up front. 

Defensively, the Packers re-signed cornerback Kevin King to a one-year deal and Jaire Alexander will return as well, but the secondary still needs helpAnd while Kenny Clark is a dominant nose tackle, there’s room to add at defensive end with someone like Miami’s Gregory Rousseau or Alabama’s Christian Barmore. 

Green Bay Packers 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

  • Round 1: No. 29
  • Round 2: No. 62
  • Round 3: No. 92
  • Round 4: No. 135
  • Round 4: No. 142 (Compensatory)
  • Round 5: No. 173
  • Round 5: No. 178 (Compensatory)
  • Round 6: No. 214
  • Round 6: No. 220 (Compensatory)
  • Round 7: No. 256

