Packers select Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes at No. 29

Getty Images

The Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall choice. The only question now is whether Stokes will play with Aaron Rodgers or not.

The Rodgers’ drama stole all headlines before the draft began, but the quarterback remains a member of the team for now.

The reigning MVP will like this year’s choice more than last year’s when the Packers traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

The team can pair Stokes with Jaire Alexander, the 18th overall choice in 2018 who earned second-team All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl nod last season. The Packers also brought back Kevin King on a one-year deal and have Chandon Sullivan on a one-year restricted tender.