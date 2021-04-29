Packers select Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes at No. 29

Posted by Charean Williams on April 29, 2021, 11:49 PM EDT
Florida vs Georgia
The Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall choice. The only question now is whether Stokes will play with Aaron Rodgers or not.

The Rodgers’ drama stole all headlines before the draft began, but the quarterback remains a member of the team for now.

The reigning MVP will like this year’s choice more than last year’s when the Packers traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

The team can pair Stokes with Jaire Alexander, the 18th overall choice in 2018 who earned second-team All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl nod last season. The Packers also brought back Kevin King on a one-year deal and have Chandon Sullivan on a one-year restricted tender.

  1. With my Packers in turmoil, we pick a DB? Sorry, man. We loved ya. Bye. Enjoy TV.

  2. Weaknesses
    Slim lower body with lack of play strength.
    Thinks “hands” before “feet” when matching release and breaks.
    Doesn’t fully trust what he sees yet.
    Mostly “right place, right time” interceptions.
    Takes extra steps on lateral transition from shuffle/pedal.
    Tardy gaining playmaking positioning in coverage.
    Below-average poise and balance downfield.
    Opponents run through solo tackle tries.
    Likely to be isolated and targeted by run games.

    Another ole tackler for the Packer’s d

  3. Stokes is quicker than an rumor spreading on the internet and perfect for the new defensive scheme. A better risk than guys like Farley and Newsome with their injury histories. Good pick.

  7. Packers don’t need WRs in round 1 despite the popular narrative “they need we draft 1st round wrs.” Know why they don’t draft WRs in round 1? Because they already have a bunch of really good receivers on the roster every year.

    Driver. Jennings. Jones. Nelson. Cobb. Adam’s. Lazard.

    None of them were 1st rounders but all are very good.

