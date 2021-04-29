Panthers take Jaycee Horn at No. 8

Getty Images

The son of former Saints receiver Joe Horn will be facing the Saints twice per year.

South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn has become the eighth overall pick in the draft, taken by the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Matt Rhule said after the Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold that they could now take the best available player when on the clock. In their estimation, that’s Horn.

It’s a bit of a surprise. Some thought that Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II would go before Horn. That’s not how the Panthers saw it.

So Horn becomes a Panther, and Darnold will be the starting quarterback, at least for 2021.