Patriots take Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with 15th overall pick

The New England Patriots have their long-term replacement for Tom Brady at quarterback.

The Patriots took Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Jones is the fifth quarterback selected in the first 15 picks of the draft behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields.

Jones was rumored as a target of the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 3 overall pick. Instead, he falls to the Patriots where head coach Bill Belichick’s relationship with Alabama head coach Nick Saban likely played a major part in the decision process.

The Patriots had Cam Newton in last season as stop-gap option for a year along with Jarrett Stidham. While both Newton and Stidham are back on the Patriots roster, Jones will be the future at the position for the Patriots.

Jones is the first quarterback taken in the first round by the Patriots since Drew Beldsoe in 1993.