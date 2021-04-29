Patriots take Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with 15th overall pick

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 29, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama
Getty Images

The New England Patriots have their long-term replacement for Tom Brady at quarterback.

The Patriots took Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Jones is the fifth quarterback selected in the first 15 picks of the draft behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields.

Jones was rumored as a target of the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 3 overall pick. Instead, he falls to the Patriots where head coach Bill Belichick’s relationship with Alabama head coach Nick Saban likely played a major part in the decision process.

The Patriots had Cam Newton in last season as stop-gap option for a year along with Jarrett Stidham. While both Newton and Stidham are back on the Patriots roster, Jones will be the future at the position for the Patriots.

Jones is the first quarterback taken in the first round by the Patriots since Drew Beldsoe in 1993.

49 responses to “Patriots take Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with 15th overall pick

  4. lol remember the “pros” had bill giving the farm up to trade for this guy at 3…tell me again how he’s a bum..

  7. Another Josh Rosen. Not NFL caliber. And I warned you about Josh too. None of you believed Murray was going #1 when I told you over and over. Bosa who?

  8. Mac Jones could not have asked for a better out come… He now has the best chance to be the most successful from this draft…
    The 49ers haven’t been great at developing qbs since Young!

  9. So much for the Belichick is a terrible GM.

    He stays put and gets Mac Jones, a guy SF initially targeted at #3, after trading 3 #1s and a #3, to get there.

    Maybe he doesn’t pan out but no can say Belichick didn’t play his hand astutely.

  10. Time to see if it was all tom or if Bill belichick has ability to develope a QB.

    ————————-

    Don’t worry, Belichick uses his QI from his stomach to slow down defenders, that is why he never had to talk to his QB and WR on sideline.

  13. Time to see if it was all tom or if Bill belichick has ability to develope a QB.

    ____

    Already developed the GOAT, but whatever

  14. Fascinating how all the dominoes fall so that the Patriots get exactly who they want at #15. Almost like it was orchestrated.
    But this is a big move for Bill. He’s never until now had a reason to draft a QB in the 1st. This will be the most scrutinized pick in the entire draft. Everyone wants to see what Bill will do with this guy.

  15. Couldn’t have worked out better.

    He had 2 of the best 3 WR’s in college, and the best line.

    Good luck, New England.

  16. Sounds like this guy was everything Belichick ever wanted. If he doesn’t work out, it will expose BB and the Pats as being a bunch of empty suits. But who knows? Will he be the day 1 starter? We’ll see.

  18. All right, some drama and suspense. How will this play out? Football is always entertaining.

  19. Already developed the GOAT

    ———–

    Throw the balls a fraction of a second quicker WITHIN the throwing windows so that when the balls reach his intended receivers, the defenders are still 2-3 yards away.

    Ya, it is Belichick, my …

  21. He stays put and gets Mac Jones, a guy SF initially targeted at #3, after trading 3 #1s and a #3, to get there.

    Maybe he doesn’t pan out but no can say Belichick didn’t play his hand astutely.
    _____________________________________

    What? BB is horrible in the draft and proved it once again. If he doesn’t pan, then it was a bad move, don’t qualify it.

  22. Good lord. Pats fans with the “greatest pick” ever crap. Jones has just as good a chance of sucking as every other guy. Highly unlikely this guy turns out any good. Most don’t. There’s little evidence of the pats developing a qb.

    Josh Allen will be the best qb in the East for the next 10 years

  24. That’s not luck.

    That’s balls.

    That’s the GOAT.

    Chicago got scared and paid two #1s, a 4th and a 5th for Fields.

  25. Move over Cam

    ——————————

    As an Auburn guy he’s used to playing second fiddle to the Bama guys so he knows what to do here

  26. “He stays put and gets Mac Jones, a guy SF initially targeted at #3, after trading 3 #1s and a #3, to get there.”
    _____________________

    Who in San Fran said that?

    That was ALL speculation. He was probably never seriously considered at that pick.

  30. This pick was throw at the wall and see what sticks. Only way he supplants Cam this year is injury.

  33. I have no idea if Jones will pan out or not, I dont pretend to know the future like a lot of you do.

    I will say that, BB sat at 15 and got the best player available when they were drafting at the position the Pats needed the most. Thats exactly what you should do

  34. patriots go from 1 quarterback with no mobility but good decisions,accurate passer.quick release to a 20 year younger version

  38. What a waste of a pick, but it’s the Patriots in the draft. What do you expect? Sit back and take lessons from the Ravens.

  39. He will be fine. He is going to a team with a good run game, good O line, solid D, and now has some weapons. There isn’t pressure on him to start right away, either.

  40. There’s little evidence of the pats developing a qb.

    ____

    Again, the 6th round pick was developed into the best QB in the league for 20 years. Did they need to go out and develop a whole slew of other QB’s in the meantime?

    BTW, even if you were right, the Bills had a 25 year history of not developing a QB and you obviously think they have done it now, so obviously, things can change quickly.

  41. What a waste of a pick, but it’s the Patriots in the draft. What do you expect? Sit back and take lessons from the Ravens.

    ____

    You’re just sore because the Ravens lost their chance to draft a real QB instead of the RB you have playing the position now.

  43. So it’s clear the Bears massively overreacted to the rumors the Pats were trading up for Fields. Hook. Line. And Sinker.

  44. No surprise here, as BB drafts his college pal’s player, again. The only surprise is that Bill had the balls to bring him to woke Massachusetts. Considering his recent scandal news that must have dropped him considerably. He was surrounded by elite players in college, so how he will make out in the NFL is far from certain. Bill should have passed on Mac and looked for Trask in the 2nd or even 3rd round. It’s sink or swim time for Billy.

  45. cancerman2020 says:
    April 29, 2021 at 10:53 pm

    What a waste of a pick, but it’s the Patriots in the draft. What do you expect? Sit back and take lessons from the Ravens.

    ____

    You’re just sore because the Ravens lost their chance to draft a real QB instead of the RB you have playing the position now.
    ________________________________

    Not hardly. Ravens don’t need a great QB to win SBs. We’ve proven that. And why would be sore at the Pats wasting a pick on Rosen 2.0?

  48. I honestly think people look at Brady when he entered the league and think he never became a better athlete. Brady was always quick in short spaces (look up his combine shuttle time) and has great feet within the pocket. Of course his ability to process and make quick decisions was second to none other than maybe Peyton too. He always performed under pressure in college and had great games under real adversity. He also developed a much stronger arm to the point where he was an elite NFL thrower as his technique got better and he filled out his 6’4 frame.

    Mac Jones has not faced much real adversity while playing for Alabama, and he has terrible feet. He is shorter than Brady and I don’t know how much stronger his arm can get —it’s a good enough arm but not amazing. It will come down to whether he has the work ethic required to improve on his weaknesses the way Brady did. For his sake, I hope the comparisons with Brady don’t continue, but there’s probably no avoiding them at this point.

  49. Mac Jones and Steve Belichick dominate the next 20 years as BB, RKK and the Patriot formerly known as TB12 gradually ride of into their Super Bowl Sunsets

