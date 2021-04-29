Raiders draft picks 2021: Full list of Las Vegas’ draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off an 8-8 season under head coach Jon Gruden in 2020. The team missed the NFL playoffs for the 17th time out of the past 18 seasons. Quarterback Derek Carr finished the year with 4,103 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Running back Josh Jacobs eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards while tight end Darren Waller led the team in receiving yards with 1,196.

During NFL free agency, the Raiders signed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, wide receivers John Brown, Willie Snead IV and Zay Jones, linebacker Nicholas Morrow, safety Karl Joseph and running backs Kenyan Drake and Theo Riddick. The team cut wide receiver Tyrell Williams and released guard Gabe Jackson, while Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Brown was traded to the New England Patriots.

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 17

Round 2: No. 48

Round 3: No. 79 (from AZ)

Round 3: No. 80

Round 4: No. 121

Round 5: No. 162 (from MIA)

Round 5: No. 167 (from SEA)

Round 6: No. 200

