Raiders select Alex Leatherwood with 17th overall choice

The Raiders could have gone a lot of ways with the 17th overall choice. They chose to help their offensive line, which has gone a makeover this offseason.

Las Vegas selected Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

The Raiders saw the departures of center Rodney Hudson, tackle Trent Brown and guard Gabe Jackson this offseason.

They still have left tackle Kolton Miller, the 15th overall choice in 2018, and now they will have Leatherwood at right tackle. So they have bookends to build around as they seek to upgrade last year’s unit.

The Raiders also had needs at defensive back and linebacker, which they surely will address sooner than later in this draft.