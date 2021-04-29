Rams don’t feel they have to draft a center

Getty Images

The Rams lost a starting offensive lineman this offseason when center Austin Blythe signed with the Chiefs as a free agent and that led many to put the position on a list of needs for the team in the draft.

With no first round pick at their disposal, the Rams won’t get a chance to pick until No. 57 unless they make a trade. When they do get on the board, head coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead say they don’t think it is a must to address the spot.

McVay named Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton as options along with starting guard Austin Corbett having “position flex” that allows the Rams to avoid being forced into a pick.

“I think it’s not something that you feel like you have to fill because we’ve got a lot of guys in house that we feel like are more than capable of being starting-caliber NFL centers,” McVay said at a Tuesday press conference. “And so, if it’s something dependent upon how everything falls, it might be something that you address. But I think the one thing that’s been really good and Les and I’ve talked about this, and it’s a real credit to Les and his group, and really everybody in its entirety, is that we don’t have any major glaring holes where it’s like, ‘OK, you’ve got to address this position or else.’ We’re not really asking anybody to feel like they have to come in and immediately start.”

Whatever route the Rams take in the draft, finding the right piece for the middle of the line will be a significant part of making sure Matthew Stafford is well protected this fall.