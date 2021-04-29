Ravens asked Falcons about Julio Jones, but contract makes trade unlikely

Getty Images

The Falcons are making Julio Jones available in a trade, and the Ravens are interested enough to ask what it would take to get a deal done.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported in an Instagram live session that the Ravens asked about Jones. However, because of Jones’ contract, a trade appears unlikely.

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said yesterday that the Falcons will look at every option when it comes to trading Jones.

But Jones has a $15.3 million base salary this season, and it may be tough for any team to justify taking that salary on. Jones is 32 years old and missed seven games last season, and given how weak the market was for free agent wide receivers last month, NFL teams just don’t seem interested in paying big money to veteran pass catchers. Trading Jones may be a hard sell for the Falcons.