Ravens draft picks 2021: Full list of Baltimore’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The 2020 Ravens were among the teams hardest hit by COVID-19 but still earned a playoff berth at 11-5. Lamar Jackson finally got his playoff win with a 20-13 comeback victory over the Titans before losing to the Bills 17-3 in the Divisional Round.

The Ravens will now have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft after trading Orlando Brown Jr. to the Chiefs in exchange for Kansas City’s first, third and fourth-round picks this year. Along with Brown, Baltimore sent a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Chiefs.

Despite getting that playoff win, Jackson, the 2019 league MVP, struggled in 2020, emphasizing the need to surround him with additional skill players and offensive options. Baltimore added Sammy Watkins but could target additional wide receiver talent in the first round to help diversify the offense (the Ravens led the league in rushing last season but finished last in passing yards).

Defensive line/linebacker will likely also be a focus for the Ravens in this draft. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in March and edge rusher Matthew Judon departed for the Patriots for a reported four-year, $54.5 million deal. Defensive end Jihad Ward is also gone after signing with the Jaguars in March.

Another potential defensive priority is at safety: Baltimore cut former Seahawk Earl Thomas during last season’s training camp, citing conduct violations. The duo of Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott had a strong season in 2020 but leave room for improvement in coverage. TCU’s Trevon Moehrig is one of the top safeties in the draft class and could still be available with the 27th overall pick. Of note: No safeties were taken in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Click here for the entire 2021 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Ravens take in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 27

Round 1: No 31

Round 3: No. 94

Round 3: No. 104

Round 4: No. 131

Round 4: No 136

Round 5: No. 171

Round 5: No. 184

Round 6: No. 210

Click here to see all of Baltimore’s picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

Check out draft picks for other teams in the AFC North

Cleveland Browns 2021 draft picks

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 draft picks

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 draft picks