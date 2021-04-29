Report: 49ers offered No. 3 overall pick, plus more, for Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2021, 12:06 PM EDT
Hoooo-boy.

You want a juicy rumor? You’re getting one.

It’s believed that the 49ers offered the No. 3 overall pick, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, other players, plus draft picks to the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Bill Michaels started the fire, attributing the report to Paul Allen of KFAN, with confirmation from others.

As we hear it, the offer was made — and rejected — last night.

A source with knowledge of the situation, however, calls the report absolutely untrue, adding that not a single call has been received on Rodgers. (It previously was reported that the Rams made a run at trading for Rodgers before trading for Matthew Stafford; the Packers denied that, too.) At least one other person in position to have knowledge regarding the situation also has denied that the 49ers tried to get Rodgers, but without going on the record.

As Josh Alper of PFT noted on an intra-company text chain, it’s surprising that the 49ers would try to trade for someone who could be dead by Sunday.

The rumor of a Rodgers trade may not die so quickly. As one source who has heard the rumor explained it, the Packers haven’t restructured Rodgers contract to maximize cap space this year due in part to the possibility that they’ll get an offer for him that they can’t refuse. As another source who hadn’t heard the rumor but found it plausible remarked, it would be interesting to know whether any of this is being instigated by Rodgers — given his frustration with his year-to-year contract status and his potential desire to get to the West Coast, a preference that could soon be enhanced by a possible offer to become the permanent host of L.A.-based Jeopardy!

One clear impediment to the offer as articulated would be the Garoppolo contract, since the Packers (nor anyone else) will pay him $25 million this year. Still, it’s food for thought in the event a team like, say, the Raiders decides to package the current starting quarterback plus a boatload of players and picks for an eleventh-hour Hail Mary aimed at bringing the master of the Hail Mary to town.

  3. Without regard to his Jeopardy performance why would the Packers consider such a trade given how Rogers has played the last 2 years. Great QBs are hard to find. Just ask any Bears fan.

  4. They should of tried trading originally with the Packers- instead of the dolphins, that package better than what they supposedly offering now.

  5. This makes more sense than trading Jimmy G and trying to compete in 2021 with a rookie QB learning a complicated offense.

  6. HA! They never even wanted a rookie QB! That explains why Shannahan looked like he’d seen a ghost watching Mac Jones sail passes ten yards over the head of his receivers at his pro day. What a gamble and what a colossal L.

  8. Desperate times call for desperate measures!
    All that value for a QB that ceiling is the NFCCC game…

  9. I’m so sick of the Packers bashing. The have absolutely surrounded the guy with enough talent to get it done. Unfortunately he’s not been very good when it truly matters. Rodgers has never once talked about wanting to get to the West Coast to end his career.

    Love Pat McAfee and the boys but their constant bashing of the Packers talent and how they handle the roster is laughable and starting to turn me off to his show.

  10. Paul Allen has a sports radio talk show in Minneapolis and is the play by play guy on Vikings radio broadcasts. How would he have any inside information on offers between the 49ers and the Packers?

  12. Kinda seems like the type of thing you would do if, oh I don’t know, you drafted a QB in the 1st round last year?!

  13. No way green bay does this. All they have done to keep the team intact to keep hope for another run this year, and maybe next, would be wasted. No one would get past san fran with Rodgers. Would be fun to watch, though, and green bay could get a few more picks trading out of number 3.

  14. I can hear the late, great Alex Trebek now…in the form of a question please: “How will insecure Aaron react?

  15. Packers would be fools not to take the 3rd pick, Jimmy G and a couple other high picks for Rodgers…instead, they’ll get a couple more seasons of salty Rodgers before he retires and moves to the West Coast to live with the soon-to-be-wife and host Jeopardy.

  16. Surprised the Packers didn’t accept and then used number 3 to trade down and do a massive reload. Reload, not rebuild.

  17. I would pay money to see Aaron Rodgers and Kyle Shanahan coexist on the same team.

  18. There is zero chance this actually happened. If the 49ers offered that, the packers would have to seriously consider that since they’ll need a QB in a couple of years and this draft is loaded.

  19. Why does GB want the 3 pick unless for one of the QBs. Then what do they do with Love. Trade Love or maybe take Pitts at 3 or flip the pick? Curious to know what the other players and picks were. Interesting proposal given ARs age. Tell SF to keep Jimmy G 😆

  20. I’ve never seen this before. With the 49er’s, we have a team that seemingly way-overpaid for a draft slot that they really have no clue as to what they want to do with it.

  21. Yeah right. Why would Green Bay want Jimmy G involved in this deal? Probably helped kill any chance of it happening

  22. Hilarious!
    The garbage is coming fast and furious now.

    It comes as absolutely no surprise that this originated with the notoriously unreliable, Viking homer, Paul Allen in conjunction with KFAN.
    I’m quite sure he wishes this were true.
    Anything to get Aaron Rodgers out of the NFC North. 😉

  24. The Packers are on the decline and should have traded Rodgers.
    I’m not saying Love is any good, but riding Rodgers on the way down doesn’t gain them in the long run.
    Trading him for a QB and others does.

  26. Right. Because Paul Allen is such a reliable source when it comes to the Packers.

  27. xlivsaints says:
    April 29, 2021 at 12:20 pm
    I do not believe this one bit.

    ______

    Why? Paul Allen is the Vikings play by play guy and is as plugged in as anyone in the NFL. If he said it happened, it happened. Yes, he’s a huge homer and has been known to say ridiculous things (opinions) but this isn’t an opinion. He doesn’t throw stuff out there without regard for whether or not it’s true.

  28. Well that should put all the dopey nonsense about Jordan Love to rest.

    Let’s face it – when you are the most successful franchise in NFL history with a record 13 World Championships, other teams desperately want what you have.

  29. What these managers of the Packers have done with their time with Rodgers will go down as the all-time-worst squandering of a HOF QB in the history of the league.

    Zero first-round receivers, trading up to draft a 1st-round QB no one wanted just before Rodgers has an MVP season, kicking a FG with the season on the line… they’re just completely incompetent. Completely and utterly incompetent.

    SF knows how to build and coach a team, and Rodgers clearly would rather be out west. Instead we’ll get more of the idiotic passive-aggressive approach from Packers management that will neither help them win a SB nor build for the future.

