Report: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to Green Bay

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers
Aaron Rodgers is disgruntled.

Rodgers is so disgruntled, in fact, that he has told people within the Packers franchise that he does not want to return to Green Bay for the 2021 season.

According to the report, multiple people within the organization have talked to Rodgers to try to get him on board and excited to be back, but so far he has not been placated.

Rodgers has reportedly been unhappy for a full year, since the Packers traded up in the first round last year to draft quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers thought the Packers should have prioritized drafting players who could help him win another Super Bowl, not draft a quarterback who would take his place.

The Packers say Rodgers isn’t going anywhere. Rodgers may have other ideas.

133 responses to “Report: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to Green Bay

  3. Don’t tease me…don’t tease me…don’t you play with my heart like this. I can’t take any more disappointment.

  8. Lets monitor the comments and see if they are similar to when Deshaun Watson demanded his trade.

  9. Someone is leaking a bunch of stuff today. The question is: Is it Rodgers? The Packers? Another team? Or the producers of Jeopardy?

  10. Nothing to see here – It really is not true – Fake News

    :snicker:

  12. If I were the Dolphins, I’d trade my whole draft. They could actually do it since they have multiple picks for years to come.

  13. How the hell can you blame him?

    Brian Gutekunst and Matt Lafleur have treated him like trash for the past two seasons. What did they expect??

  14. As a Packer fan – bring on some Jordan Love! It is always nice to have a backup with tons of potential and less hollywood aspirations.

  17. But wait… all the packer fans have been telling me all off season this story was overblown.

  20. Who wouldn’t want to live in San Francisco-I don’t blame him………………….

  21. Rodgers is entitled to feel how he feels, but the Packers just went 13-3 during the season and came within a touchdown of making the Super Bowl. So he can’t really claim that he’s playing with a bunch of bums and that the team hasn’t put him in a position to win.

  22. He never should’ve signed his last contract in GB. That was his best time to move.

  27. Brett Favre left with pain in his heart, i believe that man Rodgers is leaving with hate in his heart. Both exits were disappointing.

  29. His body-english in the second half of the last NFC Championship game said the same thing.

  30. nflthatswhogoodell says:
    April 29, 2021 at 3:27 pm
    Lets monitor the comments and see if they are similar to when Deshaun Watson demanded his trade.
    ———————

    Reading the comments on NFL ratings being down, you know where most PFT users stand.

  31. I see the national media has grown tired of the Russell Wilson “controversy” so onto the next “big story” they can create…

  32. This is very old news, right? I thought it was already asked & answered last season. GB has a SB winning roster, given the draft capital they have, too. Don’t see why he wouldn’t return, unless he wants to retire & become some TV Game Host, or something.

  33. Be funny if the whole reason the 49ers moved up to third was cause they thought they could get arod. Only to find out they still don’t quite have enough to get him

  34. If he is hell-bent on leaving, get the 49ers #3 pick, Garrapolo and a slew of other picks for him tonight. GB can get Pitts or another player to pair with Love if they are convinced he is the future and you have to start rebuilding anyway….

  42. If this is true, remember when Brett Farve wanted out too? Lol, everyone thought it he was crazy.

  43. Next few hours leading up to the draft are going to be interesting… i’m wondering if SF is even the team picking at 3.

  46. He might retire (temporarily) say he’s going to do Jeopardy and then come back, sooner rather than later ??

    No surprise this and has got legs, could get lively tonight

  47. I’m ready for Green Bay to slide back into obscurity. Like those seasons from 1969-1994.

  50. We know his dream is to play for the 49ers who now hold the 3rd pick and are targeting a QB. They also have Jimmy G who is clearly not in their future plans beyond 2021. Rodgers has carried that Packers team for a while now. They already have his future backup in place with Love.

  51. This guy basically sacrificed a 10 year career as “a football player” (in other words, not having a particular position, but rather a multitude of positions doing a whole bunch of things). The reason? He was a QB, and he ONLY wanted to play QB. Even if that meant retiring. Now, 8 years later, he is willing to play tight end???? Bro, you were a member of the Patriots. If you were willing to play any position back then, Bill would have found roles for you as a FB/TE/HB/etc. I dont understand this at all

  52. My packer fan buddies have gone radio silent. The front office messed up their last draft so badly that Rodgers should demand out. Have fun with Jordan love. You could have taken a WR or defensive player to help you to the super bowl instead of a QB and 3rd string TE.

  54. Idiocracy is alive and well says:
    April 29, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    This guy basically sacrificed a 10 year career as “a football player” (in other words, not having a particular position, but rather a multitude of positions doing a whole bunch of things). The reason? He was a QB, and he ONLY wanted to play QB. Even if that meant retiring. Now, 8 years later, he is willing to play tight end???? Bro, you were a member of the Patriots. If you were willing to play any position back then, Bill would have found roles for you as a FB/TE/HB/etc. I dont understand this at all

    ++++++++
    Speaking of idiots, I posted this to the wrong window. Further proving my point…lol

  57. Send his diva tendencies to Washington and let him deal with Danny Boy Snyder. Match made in heaven

  59. This is akin to the Russell Wilson chatter. Talking heads will discuss it non-stop until nothing materializes. He’s not going anywhere. He should, but he’s not.

  60. I’ll take “Green Bay didn’t learn from their own history” for $1,000, A-Aron.

  61. This 3-time MVP is the biggest prima donna in the NFL.
    The question is: Who is Aaron Rodgers?

  62. No way in a million years would I let him walk. He can retire and host Jeopardy, but if I’m the Packers I’m not trading him. I’d listen to him, see what he really wants to stay and probably give it to him, but no way I’d trade him for any amount of picks.

  65. Of course he wants out, why wouldn’t he? Moving up to draft Love was a moronic move given the cap hit associated with getting rid of Rodgers. If Gutekunst didn’t realize this was where things were going to go, and he doesn’t have a plan (trading either Rodgers or Love seem like the only alternatives) then he is an idiot.

  66. If true, I love the reasoning, ie that the Packers didn’t do enough to get him to a SuperBowl. Anyone who watched the NFC Championship game last year saw a very winnable game that was not won because our stars weren’t clutch, ie Jones 2 fumbles, Davante dropped TD and Rodgers doing nothing after the defense got three ints. Tired of this he needs more help garbage. Maybe he and the other stars need to be clutch in the clutch.

  68. Oh no…………..not that……………. anything but that………………………………………………………………………………………..

  71. I wonder what could have facilitated that Mr. Aaron “Alex Trebeck” Rodgers?

  72. andresthedragon1234 says:
    April 29, 2021 at 3:34 pm
    Next few hours leading up to the draft are going to be interesting… i’m wondering if SF is even the team picking at 3.
    ____________________________________________________________________________

    I’d think the 3rd pick in the draft is nowhere near enough to get Rodgers, plus SF gave up next year’s 1 already. I’d only entertain trading him to Jacksonville or NY for 1/2 overall and only if they threw in the rest of their draft picks too. It ain’t happening.

  74. I will absolutely be drink in hand and ready come draft time at 8pm EST! Ready for the fireworks!

  76. 49ers stepping up to make this happen soon! Aaron still salty about that field goal last year, can you blame him for wanting out? NEVER drafted any offense arouind him, he has to run the whole team by himself!

  77. If they can get a Herschel Walker trade… do it.

    If not, brace for a repeat of 2008.

  78. Idiocracy is alive and well says:
    April 29, 2021 at 3:36 pm
    This guy basically sacrificed a 10 year career as “a football player” (in other words, not having a particular position, but rather a multitude of positions doing a whole bunch of things). The reason? He was a QB, and he ONLY wanted to play QB. Even if that meant retiring. Now, 8 years later, he is willing to play tight end???? Bro, you were a member of the Patriots. If you were willing to play any position back then, Bill would have found roles for you as a FB/TE/HB/etc. I dont understand this at all
    ——————————————
    LOL at this user name posting a Tebow comment in the wrong story

  79. 49ers on line 1…..Hey, remember that 1st rounder we offered. It’s changed to a 4th rounder, you still want to keep him now?

  83. I can’t blame Rodgers here. That was a stupid pick. Then they double-down and draft an RB when they already have Jones and Williams. Neither of those players factored into last season. In 2019, their were a bunch of good receivers available in the 2nd round, and the Packers declined to add another weapon. When you have a guy like Rodgers, you get him weapons. They had already reached the NFC Championship in 2019 and they could have traded their 2020 1st-round pick for a veteran to fill a need or at least drafted a player for need. Super Bowl windows are fleeting and when you’re in the neighborhood you have to in win-now mode.

  86. I’ll take “Green Bay didn’t learn from their own history” for $1,000, A-Aron.
    ===========

    It surreal really.

    The Favre fiasco is being repeated, almost to the letter.

  87. I don’t find it as a coincidence that the day a report breaks (Rodgers boy hood team) the 9ERS offered up the 3rd pick along with other assets. For him that a report breaks Rodgers has told the Green Bay front office he wants out and that they’ve flown the whole front office out to California and try smooth things over.

  89. lol, good luck with that Aaron – 38m dead cap hit means you’re going to need to negotiate your way out. redo your deal or retire – those are your two realistic options.

    You can beg them to cut you with post-June 1 designation and they eat 19m this year and 19m next year, but I can’t see them doing that with nothing in return.

  90. bossreign360 says:
    April 29, 2021 at 3:32 pm
    A Julio Jones trade would easily fix this problem
    ————————————————————————-
    Ever hear of this strange thing called the “salary cap?”

  91. In the unlikely chance Rodgers leaves the NFC North, the other 3 teams can put on a party.

  92. Our heads ARE exploding. I think this is wrong….they really mean their trading J. Love.

  94. Idiocracy is alive and well says:
    April 29, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    This guy basically sacrificed a 10 year career as “a football player” (in other words, not having a particular position, but rather a multitude of positions doing a whole bunch of things). The reason? He was a QB, and he ONLY wanted to play QB. Even if that meant retiring. Now, 8 years later, he is willing to play tight end???? Bro, you were a member of the Patriots. If you were willing to play any position back then, Bill would have found roles for you as a FB/TE/HB/etc. I dont understand this at all

    ++++++++
    Speaking of idiots, I posted this to the wrong window. Further proving my point…lol
    —————————————–
    Good kick save!

  96. All the Pack fans that have been calling this fake news for the past year, and now they all have egg on their face. Rodgers already refused to convert his signing bonus, this is headed downhill FAST.

  97. Vikings fans rejoice!!!!! But the purples are still finishing 3rd and missing the playoffs. Well at least they can add this to another Minnesota off season title.

  100. After all Rodgers is not the kinda guy who holds a grudge. Lol
    Hey GB how’s trading up to draft love working out?

  101. I guess it would be understating things to say “that escalated quickly”.

  102. Good for Aaron, stick it to em, drafting a qb in the first round was a real head scratcher..

  103. Never has a team’s management been so ambivalent about having struck gold with an all-time-great player.

    It’s just baffling to me. How they can have been so listless and useless in building the right team around him. Look at the last NFC championship game. They have only been a few pieces away from serious SB contention every year. But they can’t seem to be bothered. It’s confounding.

  104. “As long as Brady keeps playing there’s no hope for me getting a second ring. The only way for me to get that second ring so I’m not known forever as a ‘One Hit Wonder’ is to be traded to the Bucs as Brady’s back up.”

  105. This is a setup. The NFL wants draft ratings, and this was how to do it. 🙂

    That being said, I think the Bears should offer all their picks, and no current players for Rodgers.

  106. Once he heard 9ers wanted him, he told Packers this, because it’s the only last opportunity he’ll have a chance to win another Superbowl. Greenbay is where every player go to die.

  107. @ sterling7 says:
    April 29, 2021 at 3:29 pm
    Who wouldn’t want to live in San Francisco-I don’t blame him………………….
    /////////////////////////////////

    “Who would want to work in Santa Clara?”
    there!
    Fixed it for you!

  111. Rodgers to Dolphins for 2 firsts in 2021, 2 seconds in 2021, 2 firsts in 2022, 1 second in 2022, and 1 first in 2023. Get it done Grier.

  113. If he had won this SB I could see this, but he didn’t. He thinks he’s the goat but not even the best GB QB ever, GB had to draft Love to put a fire under him otherwise they might not have even made the playoffs. Let him hold out if he wants they already planned to replace him

  114. I TOLD ALL YOU PACKERS FANS MONTHS AGO he would force a trade. All I got was he aint going nowhere! he’s locked up, he’s this, hes that. So you all gonna burn your jerseys if this comes to fruition like you did with Farve?

    Green Bay pulled a Najeh Davenport and they didn’t’ even do it in the closet. What is it with your organization treating HOF QBs they way your organization does….smdh

    You couldn’t see it in the weeks after the loss to the Bucs? You all are truly blind!

  116. Go ahead and give your opinion but the Packers hold all the cards. I see Rodger’s choices as two, (1) show up and play or (2) stay home. In staying home, you lose $35 million in salary and a year off your shelf life and he doesn’t have too many of them left at age 36. Now let’s see how much conviction he has in not returning to Green Bay.

  117. Carr for Rogers —-Welcome to Las Vegas…Chucky and Mr. Rogers could win us a couple rings–yup i said it!

  118. erickgreynolds says:

    April 29, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    QB-palooza on Draft Day? Who’da thunk it?

    ——–
    Who would have thought the media would make up qb stories on a day with little intrigue til pick 3? EVERYONE. That’s not to say this report isnt necessarily accurate but of the supposed qb rumors I’d say 10% are likely true with the other 90% being the talking heads needing something to talk about so their trying to read between the lines and make an “educated” guess on what may happen.

  121. This is 100% a FIREABLE offense for the IDIOT Gutty!!! Never in the history of the NFL has a GM been this INEPT with having a reigning NFL MVP & HOF QB wanting to leave his team that just played in the NFC Championship!!! Gutty is COMPLETLY INEPT!!!!

  122. I think this was leaked by the Packers to get the best offers before the draft. How crazy is it that Rodgers might not be a Packer tommorow.

  123. I beleive it. Matter of fact I think the timing of this shows just how po’s he is with the team doing it on the day of the draft.
    Look, stupid he aint. he saw the Pack get tight pockets against Farve and force him out like dirty dishwater because they didnt want to pay him the big bucks. Rodgers understands he is not getting the big lifetime contract either and if he puts up a fuss, Love can step in.
    Maybe they could trade him for Watson even up and both QB’s would be happy.
    I would go so far as to say maybe he is inkling retiring and calling it a career and move on.

  125. Heard a LOt of takes last year that hey this will motivate Rogers having a talented young guy behind him, pushing the best out of him. Well, there was a risk in choosing this road, and that risk appears realized now. If he DOES walk away under this situation I dont know what the front office brass and coaching staff thought would be the plan after that but let me give them a peek. If he leaves your team is going to drop like a stone. And you fine gentlemen will be looking at jobs in the media, or the college level because your pro colleagues are going to shake their heads at you screwing up having Aaron Rogers as your QB. Fools

  128. He wants a team in Cali so he can host Jeopardy and play football. Win win for all. He can’t decide which gig is best.

    I blame Danica, she really messed up his mind dumping him

  129. Is today Thursday? Is something going on in the NFL that I missed? Oh, the DRAFT. I’d say Rodgers learned a lot from Favre. Hasta la vista; I am outa of here!

  131. Dear Aaron, dont be the Problem…. Proceeds to use the 1st and 4th for a QB, and the 2nd for a backup RB, in a receiver heavy draft.

  132. Fake News for 1000 Aaron… The latest story of Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay? …

    What is… Fake News.

  133. He may be a good passer but he’s not a good teammate and now it’s pretty obvious that he has no mental toughness.

