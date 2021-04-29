Report: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to Green Bay

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is disgruntled.

Rodgers is so disgruntled, in fact, that he has told people within the Packers franchise that he does not want to return to Green Bay for the 2021 season.

According to the report, multiple people within the organization have talked to Rodgers to try to get him on board and excited to be back, but so far he has not been placated.

Rodgers has reportedly been unhappy for a full year, since the Packers traded up in the first round last year to draft quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers thought the Packers should have prioritized drafting players who could help him win another Super Bowl, not draft a quarterback who would take his place.

The Packers say Rodgers isn’t going anywhere. Rodgers may have other ideas.