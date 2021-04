Getty Images

Medical tests revealed California offensive lineman Jake Curhan has a heart issue, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Curhan was projected as a late-round choice, but the medical issue has dropped Curhan from some draft boards, per Rapoport.

An inconsistent EKG led to more tests.

Curhan has played with the issue and has no symptoms.

Curhan made 40 starts at right tackle after redshirting his freshman season.