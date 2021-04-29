Report: Packers “open to the reality” of trading Rodgers, with Broncos most likely partner

Getty Images

The possibility of an Aaron Rodgers trade is quickly becoming the biggest story in the 2021 NFL draft, and the Broncos appear to be the favorites to land him.

PFT reported today that the Broncos were among the most likely teams to acquire Rodgers, and more reporting this evening has indicated that Rodgers could be heading to Denver.

Chris Mortensen reported on ESPN’s pre-draft show that the Packers are open to “the reality that they may have to trade Aaron Rodgers.” Not “the possibility” but “the reality.” That would seem to suggest that Rodgers means business when he says he’s done in Green Bay.

Mortensen added that the Packers would like to move Rodgers out of the NFC, and that the Broncos would be the team most likely to acquire him.

Former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth also said on Denver radio station 104.3 The Fan that the Broncos are close to getting a deal done to acquire Rodgers.

No reigning NFL MVP has ever been traded. Rodgers is looking more and more like he’s going to be the first.