Report: Saints “doing the most groundwork” for trade up in first round

Getty Images

During a press conference on Wednesday, Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said that he doesn’t think that the team has a lot of holes to fill and that he thinks it is “hard to envision a rookie coming in and displacing” players already on the roster at many positions.

As a result, Loomis said the quality of the players they pick is a bigger priority for the team than the quantity of players they add in the next few days. Taking all of the comments together, it would seem to make the Saints a team willing to trade up to make sure they get the guy they want.

Chatter to that effect has gone on this week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are “doing the most groundwork” when it comes to exploring ways to move up the board. He adds that they’ve spoken to teams in the top 10 and making that kind of jump from No. 28 would mean moving a good deal of capital.

If they do move up, a cornerback may be the reason. Head coach Sean Payton called that a position the Saints have to address before the season and players like Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn, and Caleb Farley could be targets for New Orleans on Thursday night.