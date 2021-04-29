Report: Steelers nearing one-year extension with Mason Rudolph

Getty Images

The Steelers are “absolutely” open to drafting a quarterback with starter Ben Roethlisberger possibly entering his last season.

But they also apparently want to assure Mason Rudolph returns next season.

The Steelers are nearing a one-year extension with Rudolph, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

That will tie Rudolph to the Steelers through 2022. He has a $1 million base salary this season in the final year of his deal.

The team also has Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs on the roster, but both are signed only through 2021.

Rudolph, 25, is 5-4 in nine career starts with 2,089 career passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Steelers made him a third-round choice in 2018.