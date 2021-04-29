Report: Tim Tebow recently worked out for Jaguars as a tight end

Getty Images

Tim Tebow retired from baseball in February.

With his former college coach, Urban Meyer, now in Jacksonville, the Heisman Trophy winner apparently is looking at unretiring from football.

The Jaguars recently worked out Tebow and have had discussions with him about signing, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The team plans to try him at tight end.

Tebow last played in a regular-season football game in 2012, only one season after Tebowmania took the NFL by storm. Following one season with the Jets, however, the 2010 first-round pick of the Broncos failed to make a 53-man roster despite opportunities with the Eagles and Patriots.

He turned to baseball in 2016, after opting not to pursue the CFL or any other non-NFL football league. Both the AAF and the XFL sought to sign him.